Whale stranded on Washington coast beach freed

Officials say a juvenile gray whale has been freed after being stranded on a remote beach in Washington state.
NOAA Fisheries said Saturday that workers freed the 24-foot (7.3-meter) whale during high tide Friday by digging a trench and using a shore-anchored pulley system that was attached to a harness placed on the animal.
Officials say the system turned the whale seaward in Olympic National Park and after some uncertain moments, it started swimming.
Experts say the whale that was likely stranded Tuesday remained alert and tried to free itself several times during previous high tides.
They say the whale is 1 to 2 years old and in fair condition.
Several gray whales have been seen feeding in the vicinity of the site.
