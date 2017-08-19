Whale stranded on Washington coast beach freed

Stranded whale on Washington coast freed. (Photos taken under NOAA permit #18786)

Officials say a juvenile gray whale has been freed after being stranded on a remote beach in Washington state.

NOAA Fisheries said Saturday that workers freed the 24-foot (7.3-meter) whale during high tide Friday by digging a trench and using a shore-anchored pulley system that was attached to a harness placed on the animal.

Officials say the system turned the whale seaward in Olympic National Park and after some uncertain moments, it started swimming.

% INLINE %

Experts say the whale that was likely stranded Tuesday remained alert and tried to free itself several times during previous high tides.

They say the whale is 1 to 2 years old and in fair condition.

Several gray whales have been seen feeding in the vicinity of the site.

% INLINE %

© 2017 KING-TV