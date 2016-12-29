What is 'broken heart syndrome'?

"Most of the time they all have chest pain and trouble breathing," says Dr. Siva Kumar, a transplant cardiologist at Tampa General Hospital.

Although we don't know the exact cause of Debbie Reynold's death, many people are saying Reynolds died from a broken heart.

You've probably heard the stories or seen the headlines, elderly couples, married for many years, dying just hours or days apart.

"Most of the time they all have chest pain and trouble breathing," says Dr. Siva Kumar, a transplant cardiologist at Tampa General Hospital.

He says people who have gone through extreme stress can get what's called broken heart syndrome. "The heart can give up its heart function and it completely goes down from full function to the lower function. It's hard for the patient to survive."

Kumar says 'broken heart syndrome' was only recently recognized as a real condition. "It was diagnosed probably like 10-15 years ago. It was very common in the Asian population in Japan, but we see it more often in the country. We see it almost every month, a couple of patients a month."

But the reason you don't hear about it, is because Kumar says most people do survive this syndrome if they get fast medical treatment and rest. Unlike other heart conditions, broken heart syndrome usually goes away in a few days without any lasting effects. "Usually the heart fails when you have blockages of the arteries, but with this disease there is no blockages of arteries. That is how we diagnose this disease."