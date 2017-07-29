What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
Ever see a flower on a hike and think "That is beautiful, what's it called?" Well there's an app for that now. It's called PlantSnap. You can take a picture of a plant or flower and the app can tell you its name.
KUSA 10:23 AM. EDT July 29, 2017
