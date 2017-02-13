Woman accidentally shot at nail salon - what happened?

SEMINOLE, Fla. -- It's one of the last things you'd expect to happen while getting your nails done.

A woman was sitting in a pedicure chair when a bullet came through the wall and hit her in the back. That bullet came from R & R Firearms in Seminole.

She's going to be fine, but how something like this could happen?

After all, deputies said an employee at the gun store was cleaning a customer's gun when it went off.

We haven't heard from the employee at R & R Firearms about what went wrong, but we know it could have been prevented.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tells us how gun owners can avoid a similar mistake. The biggest thing is to always pay attention.

"It only takes that one lapse of focus or concentration that accidents can happen. We're humans, we're really bad at multi-tasking. Just do one thing at a time," said Corporal Shawn Pappas with the PCSO.

With this incident, detectives said the employee was clearing the loaded gun and pulled back the slide. He emptied the chamber round from inside of it.

But there was still a magazine with ammo in it, so when he sent the slide forward, the gun went off.

So what are the steps to safely cleaning a gun?

"First thing to do is keep it pointed in a safe direction and remove the magazine. That's what holds the ammunition. Cycle the action a few times. Lock the action to the rear and look inside and we are looking for nothing," Pappas said.

When it comes to gun dealers, there are no strong laws on the books with security or safe handling of firearms.

So, as in this case, gun stores aren't required to have a protective wall that would prevent a bullet from flying through.

But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms does have a detailed pamphlet with important safety information for dealers.

"I'm not privy to all the details in this case. I'm extremely confident in telling you, though, in a modern firearm that has not been modified in any way, the mere fact of cycling the action is not gonna make the gun go off," Pappas added.

