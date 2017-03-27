What's next for Republicans after massive fail on health care

President Donald Trump has promised to let the Affordable Health Care Act implode, but the recent bid to remake it failed in the House. Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re taking a look at what’s next for health care reform after a massive fail for the Trump administration and Paul Ryan’s speakership in the House.

10News WTSP political reporter Mark Rivera talked to Pasco County Tax Collector -- and life-long Republican -- Mike Fasano about where the blame will be if Obamacare “explodes,” as President Trump has promised to let it.

We’re also taking a look at what will happen to the Republican party after this defeat.

