What's next for Republicans after massive fail on health care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re taking a look at what’s next for health care reform after a massive fail for the Trump administration and Paul Ryan’s speakership in the House.
10News WTSP political reporter Mark Rivera talked to Pasco County Tax Collector -- and life-long Republican -- Mike Fasano about where the blame will be if Obamacare “explodes,” as President Trump has promised to let it.
We’re also taking a look at what will happen to the Republican party after this defeat.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs