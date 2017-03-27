WTSP
What's next for Republicans after massive fail on health care

Mark Rivera, WTSP 1:39 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re taking a look at what’s next for health care reform after a massive fail for the Trump administration and Paul Ryan’s speakership in the House.

10News WTSP political reporter Mark Rivera talked to Pasco County Tax Collector -- and life-long Republican -- Mike Fasano about where the blame will be if Obamacare “explodes,” as President Trump has promised to let it.

We’re also taking a look at what will happen to the Republican party after this defeat.

