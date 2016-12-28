Where to watch bay area New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations

All across the Tampa Bay area, the sky will be lit up on New Year's Eve. Here's where you can catch your closest fireworks celebration, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Apollo Beach: Organizers say this is one of the largest fireworks displays in the state. The fireworks will be launched from a barge in Bal Harbor midnight and synchronized to music played on 101.9 FM. The Times recommends watching it from Circles Waterfront Restaurant at 1212 Apollo Beach Blvd.

Bay Harbor Hotel: Make reservations for this private fireworks show at the hotel located at 7700 Courtney Campbell Parkway in Tampa. Prices range from $15-$400. Call 813-281-8900.

Busch Gardens: The park will have its fireworks show at Gwazi Park. The show is free with daily admission: $99 and $79 for children ages 3-9. 10165 N. McKinley Drive in Tampa.

Channelside: At the venue's Light Up the Bay event there is much more than just a fireworks show. Channelside will feature two stages and a Tampa Bay Lightning watch party. There is a maximum of 3,500 wristbands available for this free event so it is first come, first served. 615 Channelside Drive in Tampa. 813-223-4250.

Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi: It's an adults-only 21+ party at this Tampa club which has its own fireworks show at it's location at 601 S. Harbour Island Boulevard in Tampa. Prices are $55-$149.

PINELLAS COUNTY

St. Petersburg: The First Night St. Petersburg party is fun for adults and families as there will be two fireworks launches in downtown St. Pete at 8 p.m. and at midnight. While there are free activities, some are only available to those who purchase a $10 button for adults, $5 for kids before Saturday. The price increases to $15 and $10 on New Year's Eve.

Clearwater Beach: Grab a chair and claim a spot on Clearwater Beach when fireworks are launched at midnight. The event is free.

