"Whiskey & Wheaties" law would put hard liquor on grocery store shelves in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – A proposed law known as the “Whiskey and Wheaties bill” would allow grocery stores in Florida to sell hard alcohol on store shelves next to beer and wine. Current state law requires businesses have a separate liquor store with its own entrance.

The bill passed the state senate in Tallahassee on Thursday by a 21-17 vote.

Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, spoke out against the bill, saying "people are calling us about health care and criminal justice issues and spillage at Lake Okeechobee. In the 15 years of being here, I've never had calls from people who tell me we need to make the purchase of liquor more convenient for me."

Latvala maintained that, if passed, the law would give big box stores like Walmart and Target an upper hand over smaller, independently-owned businesses.

Grocery store chain Publix has lobbied against the legislation, saying it has already spent lots of money on its separate liquor store operations which are required under the current law. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and other independently owned liquor stores say if the bill becomes law, it would hurt local businesses.

