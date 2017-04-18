Damaged buildings and rubble are seen in Aleppo's western villages of al-Assad district, Aleppo, Syria, on Nov. 12, 2016. (Photo: EPA)

TAMPA — The battlefield can get confusing in Syria.

Recently, an airstrike killed 18 Syrian fighters allied with the United States.

It was the third strike that has killed civilians or allies in the battle versus ISIS.

So, who’s good? Who’s bad? And what’s really going on in Syria?

10News political reporter Mark Rivera explains tonight at 11 p.m.

SOURCES:

http://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/1150892/misdirected-strike-results-in-partnered-force-casualties/

http://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/1133268/operation-inherent-resolve-non-combat-related-casualty/

http://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/1130287/statement-from-the-us-central-command-commander-on-civilian-casualties-in-west/ Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV