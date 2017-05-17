Who's up for an adventure? Geocaching offers a great excuse to get outside

A geocacho will contain a log and sometimes a few trinkets.

ST. PETERSBURG - It’s a cool way to explore a new place or a town you lived in for years. Geocaching, an outdoor adventure that uses your smartphone or GPS to find hidden containers.

These containers can range in size and Inside you’ll find a logbook, and sometimes even trinkets that are up for trade.There are more than 2.8 million geocaches hidden in over 180 countries, with hundreds in the Tampa bay area.

All you have to do is download the app, create an account, select a geocache to find and you’re on your way.

Your phone will help guide you to the correct spot but it still takes a little looking to find the geocache. They can be hidden in trees, under benches, in or on a body of water... just about anywhere. Sometimes they are no longer there but that makes finding one a little more special. When you do find one, be sure to sign the logbook and put it back for the next geocacher to find.

I found a geocache with the logbook signed and dated just two days prior to me discovering it, proving geocaching is alive and well in the Tampa Bay area.

Even if you don’t find the geocache, you'll still find some cool places.

