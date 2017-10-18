Will the closing of local retailers impact seasonal hires?

(Photo: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to make extra cash for the holiday season, experts say now is the time to apply.

Operations Manager for Best Buy in South Tampa, Jim Murphy, has already seen about a hundred applicants for seasonal jobs both online and in person.

The company held a job fair at several locations in the Tampa Bay area on Monday to get a head start on filling spots they need for the holiday season.

“You want to apply as soon as possible because once we’re full, then we’re full, and then we stop,” says Murphy. “So, don’t take too long to get your application in.”

With online shopping dominating, we’ve seen many major retailers like Macy's, JC Penney and Sears closing their brick and mortar stores, we wanted to know if that has an impact on seasonal hires.

The following information was provided by a Market Watch report:

Target

•Has announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers, up from 70,000 last year, along with 4,500 workers for distribution and fulfillment centers.

Macy's

•Will hire 80,000 seasonal workers, which is down from 83,000 last year.

J.C. Penny

•It will hire 40,000 workers, comparable to last year.

We took our questions to Christel Ventura, AVP Member Consumer Loans with GTE Financial.

She has a vast amount of knowledge with the closures of brick and mortar stores. We asked her why stores like Macy’s and Wal-Mart are hiring less for the holiday season.

“Macy’s is not expecting as much foot traffic this season and they also don’t have as many stores,” says Ventura. “Wal-Mart, on the other hand, was saying they’re doing a much better job of training their people so they don’t need as much,” says Ventura.

Ventura says Target, on the other hand, is looking to hire more workers, but not on the retail side.

“The warehouse side and the shipping side is growing, so people need to be open-minded when looking for a job,” she says.

Bottom line, Ventura doesn’t think online shopping will hinder people from finding seasonal jobs, but it will make you change what jobs to apply for.

10 news reporter Shannon Valladolid is working on this story and will have more on 10 News this evening.



© 2017 WTSP-TV