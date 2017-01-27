Windy weather raises concerns for smaller boats during Gasparilla (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- If you were planning to take a small boat out to Saturday’s big Gasparilla invasion, you may want to think again.

There's concern some boaters determined to participate in this year's flotilla maybe tempting fate by loading up boats that aren't big enough to handle what could be some high wounds and rougher seas.

We’ve already heard the warnings, as we do every year, about the beads and the booze. But this year, they also want to be sure people are using vessels big enough to handle the weather.

Steve DeCatur, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit has been watching the forecast -- gray skies, cool temps, windy, and the possibility of very choppy water.

“The big thing that people need to be aware of is the type of vessel you're on. Make sure that the vessel is large enough for the wind and for the conditions. And always be aware of how many people your boat can accommodate,” said Decatur

It’s bad enough to see overloaded boats in good weather conditions, throw in big waves and it could be disastrous.

“A lot of times people want to get into a vessel that's too small for the number of people that they have, and the conditions,” said DeCatur.

And this would be an especially bad year to do so, he says, with winds forecasted to reach 15 to 20 knots in the morning and waves reaching two to four feet in open waters.

“Your boat is obviously made for certain conditions, depending upon the size of the vessel,” said DeCatur, “If your boat is not capable of taking seas that we are going to have in the bay, you need to be aware what your vessel is capable of.”

Seasoned boaters are issuing similar warnings.

The marine unit pulled up alongside a party boat in the channel Friday to help fix a small problem. The people aboard said they had been out to Gasparilla several years in a row. And they can see why officials are so concerned.

“Oh yeah. We have seen people who probably shouldn't be out with the rest of the vessels,” said passenger Tom Nicholson. “Boats, that don't belong, because there are so many vessels out there.”

“If the winds are high, and it looks like the conditions are going to be too rough, make a plan B,” said DeCatur, “Don't take a chance.”

