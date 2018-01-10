Winter Haven Police looking for Walmart thieves caught on video

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Police are looking for three people who loaded up their cart with electronics at a Walmart then left with out paying for more than $1,000 of merchandise.

Crystal clear surveillance video on the Winter Haven Police Facebook page tells the whole story.

Two women, a man and a small child went into the Walmart at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. on Monday, entering through the Garden Center. The group grabbed a cart and headed over to the electronics section, where they put expensive electronics items into their cart.

The man and the child then walked out to the parking lot, got into a black Chevy Impala, and pulled over to the automotive section of the parking lot to wait for the women, who in the meantime threw in some electronic toys for good measure. They can be seen casually strolling out the door of the automotive department with their carts full of stolen goods.

A customer noticed what the women were doing and alerted and employee, but the thieves were gone before any Walmart staff or security got outside.

If anyone has any information about the identities of the suspects, Winter Haven Police ask that you send a private message to them on their Facebook page.

If anyone prefers to report anonymously, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-Tips (8477). Callers may be eligible for a Cash reward.

