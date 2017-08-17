Winter Haven police want to thank woman who helped chase suspect

Winter Haven police want to thank a citizen who tried to help catch a fleeing suspect, but they don't know who she is.

According to police, about 11 a.m. Wednesday, a sergeant patrolling the area of Highway 17 and Avenue K SW saw a man riding a bike and acting suspiciously.

As the sergeant watched, the suspect stopped in the parking lot of Aldi's, then placed items on the front of the bike in his backpack. Then as the sergeant approached, the suspect rode off.

The suspect refused the sergeant's order to stop, then began throwing things out of the backpack.

As the pursuit went toward Andy's Igloo restaurant, then back to Avenue G, a woman joined the chase. The sergeant and the woman lost sight of the suspect.

The suspect, Roderick Newton, 45, was caught in the area of 7th Street and Avenue F Southwest. The items thrown were identified as coming from West Marine.

Employees of the store could not identify Newton as the person who took the items, which were valued at $90, so he could not be charged with theft. However, he was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and was taken to Polk County Jail.

Police would like to thank the woman who helped chase the suspect. Anyone with information asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at (863) 291-5858, ext. 2351.

