Winter Haven teen ran away with stranger to family, police say

Police say Destiny Nesia Simmons, 16, got into the vehicle seen here with a man her family does not know.

Winter Haven Police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old runaway who got into a vehicle driven by an older man who is not known by her family.

About 3 p.m. Friday, Destiny Nesia Simmons ran away from her residence in the 5800 block of Royal Hills Circle. She was seen getting inside of a white vehicle.

Her 17-year-old brother ran after the vehicle and took the photo supplied.

She was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a white shirt with cheetah print and burgundy sleeves, and a white backpack with purple/turquoise/green polka dots.

The van's driver is described as a black male, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, wearing a black do-rag, and a red/white/gray long sleeve shirt, with black and gray hair.

Witnesses say the man possibly speaks with a Haitian accent.

The vehicle was described as a white van, unknown make, with a dent on the right passenger side.

"A 16 year-old girl may think she is knowledgeable enough to make decisions to go out on her own, but we all know that isn't the case," said Chief Charlie Bird. "This young girl got into a vehicle of someone that is unknown to family and we must find her immediately because his intentions may not be in her best interest."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

