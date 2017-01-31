Witness describes terrifying kidnappng outside preschool

Like on most weekday mornings, 2-year-old Bane Wheeler was holding his mom's hand as they walked up to Cedarview Learning Center Too. They were almost to the door when the unthinkable happened: Bane was snatched from his mother's hand and carried into a pickup truck, which sped away.

The two were found safe in Orlando late Tuesday night, but the abduction itself was harrowing for all involved.

"He screamed 'Mommy, no, mommy.' You could see him hanging out of the truck window trying to get to his mom, reaching for his mom," said Kiri Stough, who watched the kidnapping unfold.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the toddler was taken by his father, 30-year-old Daniel Wheeler. Detectives say Wheeler is in a custody dispute with the boy's mother. He had driven down from Tennessee for an emergency custody hearing which was denied by the court, according to the PCSO.

Investigators say Wheeler used a friend to distract the woman, making it easier to snatch his son away.

"At this point, we want to verify that he's safe. We are concerned for his safety based on the way In which the father snatched him up," said Captain Eric Seltzer with the PCSO.

Stough, who knows Bane well, says he's a mommy's boy and doesn't believe he really knew his father.

"He's probably terrified. He's probably scared. I mean, all he knows is his mom and his grandpa," Stough said.

