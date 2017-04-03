Woman arrested for driving drunk, rear-ending state trooper

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A Jupiter woman is in jail after she rear-ended a state trooper while driving drunk, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a press release, 41-year-old Susan Ross was driving behind a marked FHP patrol car when the trooper was traveling westbound on SR-574 east of Carroway Street. Trooper Jessica Manganaro, 28, turned on her emergency lights to make a U-turn when Ross failed slow down and hit Trooper Manganaro from behind.

Ross was arrested for DUI injury, DUI property damage, and driving with an open container of alcohol. She was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail where she refused a breathalyzer test.

The case is still under investigation.

