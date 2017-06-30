Woman arrested for intentionally leaving toddler in car

(Photo: PCSO)

Pinellas County deputies have arrested a woman after finding her one-year-old son unattended in a car while she was inside the Clearwater courthouse.

Around noon the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was notified by a courthouse employee of a young child left alone in a parked vehicle.

When they found the vehicle, deputies noticed the engine on, the air running and the one-year-old boy sleeping inside the locked car.

Deputies were able to get to the child through a missing window that was covered with tape.

The boy's mother, 28-year-old Antwynett Lane, said she was inside the courthouse paying a ticket and intentionally left her son in the vehicle because she was running late.

It's estimated that the child was left alone for approximately 15 minutes.

Lane was transported to Pinellas County Jail where she was charged with one count of child neglect.

The toddler was found to be in good condition.

