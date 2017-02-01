WTSP
Close

Woman blames iPhone for fire

Jennifer Titus , WTSP 2:14 PM. EST February 01, 2017

A Palm Harbor woman says her iPhone went up in flames while she slept.

Ashley Bentz says around 3 a.m. Tuesday she was awakened by flames bursting out of her iPhone. The phone caught her comforter and a set of earrings on fire.

Her husband was able to put out the flames before any serious damage was done.

The couple reached out to Apple and they are waiting to hear back.

An Apple spokesperson tells 10News WTSP that they are investigating this claim and are in contact with the Bentz's.

See the damage for yourself at 6 p.m. on 10News.

 

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

iPhone is 10 years old. What's next?

WTSP

The 10 biggest moments in the history of iPhone

WTSP

10 things you didn't know your iPhone could do

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories