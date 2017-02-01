Woman blames iPhone for fire

Ashley Bentz says her iPhone caught fire early Tuesday. WTSP photo

A Palm Harbor woman says her iPhone went up in flames while she slept.

Ashley Bentz says around 3 a.m. Tuesday she was awakened by flames bursting out of her iPhone. The phone caught her comforter and a set of earrings on fire.

Her husband was able to put out the flames before any serious damage was done.

The couple reached out to Apple and they are waiting to hear back.

An Apple spokesperson tells 10News WTSP that they are investigating this claim and are in contact with the Bentz's.

