Woman dies after crash on 16th Street South

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An 80-year-old woman died Saturday night from injuries she suffered when her car struck the raised median of a road and then a palm tree.

About 8:58 p.m., Lillie P. Addison was driving her Cavalier northbound in the 1700 block of 16th Street South, according to St. Petersburg police. For an unknown reason, she drifted into the center turn lane and then struck the raised center median of the street. The front of the car then struck a palm tree in the median.

Addison was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:11 p.m.

