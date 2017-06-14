Woman dies in South Tampa fire

siren (Photo: KGW)

A 72-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a fire likely caused by smoking near bottled oxygen, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 1616 South Arrawana at 9:30 Tuesday night and had the fire under control by 9:55. While searching the home they found the body of the 72-year-old in the room they say was likely the source of the fire.

The fire, which Tampa Fire Rescue says was accidental, caused roughly $40,000 of damage to the house.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the woman.

© 2017 WTSP-TV