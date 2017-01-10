Woman fatally shot in Parrish, deputies say

A woman was fatally shot as she sat in a car Tuesday, Manatee County deputies say. (Photo: File photo)

A woman was fatally shot when she went to a home to help retrieve a dog, Manatee County sheriff's deputies said.

About 6:55 p.m., Rebecca Rawson, 65, her daughter Kathryn Rawson, 26, and brother-in-law Rodney Rawson, 62, went to 12910 Pritchart Road in Parrish to retrieve the dog. As the other two waited in the car, Rawson went to the front door and knocked.

Eugene F. Matthews, 83, opened the door and began firing a handgun, deputies said.

Matthews fired into the vehicle, and a round went through the windshield and struck Rebecca Rawson, deputies said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared dead.

Matthews has been charged with homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

