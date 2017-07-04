WARNING: The video in this story contains language some may find offensive.

Nicole Cashell went to her neighbors house after her husband was shot and killed by a Houston County deputy Monday evening.

The neighbor, Tyia Clay, fired up Facebook Live.

"He's dead," someone in the video says. "They just brought a bag into the house ... don't tell her ... don't tell her," they say to another person while standing outside of the home while Cashell was inside of the house.

RAW VIDEO: Woman goes to neighbors house for help after husband shot, neighbor goes Facebook Live

Cashell is seen in the video crying. When deputies arrive at Clay's home wanting to speak with Cashell, Cashell asked them several times about the condition of her husband.

Cashell, 41, called 911 after her husband, Christopher Cashell, slashed the tires on her car with a knife, according to the GBI

A deputy responded to the home at 416 Green Island Road in Bonaire.

Christopher Cashell, 45, was outside of his home when the deputy arrived, according to the GBI. Christopher Cashell then went back into the home and the deputy followed, according to the GBI.

That's when Cashell pulled a handgun on the deputy who then shot Cashell four times in the torso killing him, according to GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson.

The name of the deputy has not yet been released.

