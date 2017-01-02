Woman hit by car, killed while crossing street

Crosswalk sign at 77th Ave. & Blind Pass Rd., St. Pete Beach (Photo: 10 News)

PASCO COUNTY -- A 47-year-old woman is dead after police say she failed to yield to a vehicle while crossing the street.

Investigators say just before 2 a.m. Monday, Larry Caswell, 54, of Port Richey, was traveling southbound in the center lane of U.S. 19 and was approaching the intersection at Ridge Road while the light was green.

Meanwhile, Rhonda-Ann P. Gryzb, of Port Richey, was walking across U.S. 19, just north of the intersection when she walked into the path of the vehicle.

Caswell struck the woman, who was not in a crosswalk and she died at the scene, FHP said.

Charges are pending, troopers said.

