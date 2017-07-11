Woman missing from Tampa home, deputies say

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 71-year-old Tampa woman.

Lillian Morales left a home in the 8600 block of Fish Lake Road on foot about 3 p.m. and has not been seen since. She has health issues that require medication and she has been diagnosed with dementia.

She is a Hispanic female, 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and black sandals.

She walks with a severe limp and speaks Spanish primarily. She is believed to be in the Palm River/Clair Mel area.

DOB: 6/2/46

Anyone with information about Morales' whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.



