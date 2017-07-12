Woman rescued from water near Courtney Campbell

A woman was rescued from the water off the Courtney Campbell Causeway. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

A woman who was missing about a mile north near the Courtney Campbell Causeway has been rescued, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says.

Officials say the 23-year-old woman was on a personal watercraft when she and another woman were knocked off a personal watercraft by a thunderstorm. The other woman was able to make her way to the Causeway.

The 23-year-old was missing about three hours when she was reported 6:30 p.m. She was exhausted when found, but declined to go to the hospital.

Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa Police, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and St. Petersburg Clearwater Airport Fire rescue all participated in the search.

© 2017 WTSP-TV