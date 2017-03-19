Woman recalls life as human trafficking victim

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
People worried about Meals on Wheels funding
-
Press conference on missing Palmetto woman
-
WATCH: Security guard shoot bank robbery suspect
-
Attorney: ICE should have never been involved in detaining father
-
Anti-Trump billboard artist gets death threats
-
Missing Palmetto woman killed
-
Friends fret Palmetto woman's disappearance
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Local man remembers hero
-
Controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix
More Stories
-
Human trafficking survivors work to educate salon…Mar 19, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
-
Who is Neil Gorsuch, Supreme Court justice nominee?Mar 20, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
-
First day of spring: Cool start, then warmerJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.