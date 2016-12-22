Woman reported missing in Brandon

Candice Marie Draper was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 on Highland Ridge Circle in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County sheriff is asking for the public's help in finding a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in Brandon.

She is 5-foot-8, weighs about 150 pounds, and has strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and had a tan boot on her left foot and a flip-flop on her right. Draper was carrying a purple and black backpack.

Anyone with information on Draper's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.