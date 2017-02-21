Woman shot and killed in Clearwater home

CLEARWATER --- Two people have been charged in connection with a murder after police say they shot and killed a woman and left her body in the house for nearly two weeks.

Police say Mary Ring, 69, was shot at her home in Clearwater in the 1100 block of Engman St. in the early morning hours after the Super Bowl.

Police say the suspects, 42-year-old Lawrence Edward Cannon and 44-year-old Jennifer Elam, also lived at the house and spent two weeks trying to figure out what to do with Ring's body-- which they had kept in the house since she was killed.

