HAINES CITY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at a Walmart after an argument inside the store on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at 11:45 a.m. at the store at 36205 Hwy 27 North in Haines City.

There was an argument between the victim and suspect inside the store, that then moved to the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

The woman has been flown to a hospital.