Woman shot in head while sleeping in Lacoochee

LACOOCHEE, Fla. -- A 50-year-old was shot in the head while sleeping early Monday at a trailer park.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office received a call reporting the shooting at 2:41 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooter was outside the residence.

Although this is the same trailer park where a man was shot in the head last week, 19140 U.S. 301, it does not appear to be related.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

