Woman shot in head while sleeping in Lacoochee

LACOOCHEE, Fla. -- A 50-year-old was shot in the head while sleeping early Monday at a trailer park.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office received a call reporting the shooting at 2:41 a.m.
Investigators believe the shooter was outside the residence.
Although this is the same trailer park where a man was shot in the head last week, 19140 U.S. 301, it does not appear to be related.
The woman was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs