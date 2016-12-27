Woman sues former Bucs player after alleged assault

Curtis W. Jordan (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins safety Curtis Jordan is being sued for $31 million in damages after he allegedly attacked a woman in Virginia Beach.

According to court documents, Jamie Alexandra Dale sustained "horrific injuries" in a "brutal attempted murder, leaving her with a brain injury, permanent physical injuries and an inability to perform her prior precision work as a highly respected orthopedic surgeon."

The complaint stems from an incident on January 2nd, 2015. Jordan was arrested by Virginia Beach police and charged with three felony counts, including malicious wounding, strangulation and larceny of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Dale, the pair was dating for about two years before the alleged assault.

On the morning of the incident, court documents state that Jordan and Dale went to various bars to watch football. After arriving back to Dale's home, Jordan allegedly began yelling at her.

Dale reportedly slapped Jordan, in response Jordan "tackled her and body slammed Dr. Dale to the ground repeatedly all while slamming her head against the floor."

The former Texas Tech standout is out on bond and set to go on trial on March 21st, 2017.

Jordan's NFL career includes playing on the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' inaugural season roster, and also playing for Washington when the Redskins won Super Bowl XVII in 1983. Jordan went on to become a restaurant owner in Lubbock, Texas, but Dale's lawyer says Jordan has a residence in Virginia Beach.

Civil Complaint against Curtis Jordan