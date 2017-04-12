Woman suffers collapsed lung from secondhand smoke

Destiny Frye was told her collapsed lung was due to secondhand smoke. Facebook photo

Many of us know the dangers that smoking can cause to our health.

However, it’s not just smokers that are at risk but the people around them.

A woman named Destiny Frye posted on Facebook her experience with secondhand smoke.

It has gone viral with almost 40,000 shares.

Click here to see her Facebook post

Frye wrote that one minute she was standing in the kitchen and the next she was in the emergency room.

The post goes on to say that doctors told Frye she had a collapsed lung and should consider herself a smoker.

The problem Frye says she has never smoked.

“I’m sharing this with you all in the hopes that you are fully aware that secondhand smoke is dangerous and often downplayed. My life has been altered, my health, because of something I had no part of. If you know of someone who smokes, I hope that you emphasize to them how dangerous it is to not only their health, but to those around them, those they love,” says Frye in her Facebook post.

Reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks with a local doctor about the dangers and warning signs you need to know about regarding secondhand smoke.

