Woman tells Muslim shopper: ‘I wish they didn't let you in the country'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Outrage ensued on social media after a Facebook user posted a video that shows a woman berating another shopper for being Muslim.

Facebook user Jeremy McLellan Comedy said it all happened at a Trader Joe’s in Reston, Virginia, on Saturday.

“I wish they didn’t let you in the country,” the woman said.

The other shopper, who McLellan said is Muslim, said, “Excuse me?” and told the woman she was born in the United States.

The woman replied, “Oh, were you?”

She then said, “Obama’s not in office anymore,” and made other comments about the former president.

It apparently started when McLellan’s friend let the woman in front of her because she was in a hurry. The woman started talking badly about a different Muslim woman in the store, McLellan said, questioning why his friend didn’t cover as well.

That’s when his friend, who wished to remain anonymous, started recording.

“You look a little crazy, maybe you need to get some help,” McLellan’s friend eventually said to the woman.

“Oh, I’m fine,” she replied.

"All of the sudden millions of people have a window to look at what Muslim women have to go through, just for being Muslim, and being dressed according to Islamic tradition," said Nihad Awad, with the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR.

Awad said it has had 10 times the number of harassment complaints compared to last year, more than 1,500 complaints since January.

"Many bigoted people felt empowered by what Donald Trump has done," Awad said. "It is very unfortunate. It is unconstitutional."

WUSA9 reached out to the Trader Joe’s in Reston for confirmation that this incident happened in that store but has not yet received a response.

At this time, WUSA9 has not been able to confirm this video with anyone other than the person who posted it to Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

