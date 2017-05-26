Woman with Alzheimer's missing

(Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Milania Agosto was last seen Thursday night when she went to bed. She was discovered missing around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Milanio suffers from Alzheimer's.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of missing endangered adult, Milanio Agosto is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200.

