Woman with Alzheimer's missing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman.
Milania Agosto was last seen Thursday night when she went to bed. She was discovered missing around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Milanio suffers from Alzheimer's.
Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of missing endangered adult, Milanio Agosto is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200.
