Woman's lost dog for sale on Craigslist, returned home

The Rollins family, left, stands next to the Bryan family, right with the dog, Dougie. Dougie was listed on Craiglist and sold to the Rollins family, but later returned to the Bryan family.

Brittany Rollins and her three daughters were searching Craigslist when they laid their eyes on a dog they just had to add to their family.

"We had been looking for a dog for over a month, so when I finally found one on Craigslist that met those preferences, I was really excited," Rollins said.

She had spotted an ad on the website, claiming that it was a white, six-month old West Highland-Yorkie terrier mix that needed to be re-homed.

Rollins said she called the number on the ad and met up with a woman who said her name was Danielle. Rollins said the dog didn't look quite like the photo, but that didn't deter her.

"The girls picked out the name Roti for him," Rollins said.

Rollins said she adopted the dog from the woman for $298.

Meanwhile, about 30 miles away, the Bryan Family was looking for their lost dog, Dougie.

“He dug out of the yard on Sunday and I went and looked him and I couldn’t find him,” said Kristy Bryan, who said she owned Dougie for two years.

Hoping to find Dougie, Bryan posted an ad on Craigslist for her missing pet.

Rollins stumbled upon Bryan's ad and saw the dog she just adopted. She said she found the ad after she tried contacting the woman asking for the dog's vet records.

"She never responded to my request for the vet records," Rollins said.

Rollins said she first tried calling the number for the woman, but the number was disconnected. She said that raised a red flag, so she searched on Craiglist to see if someone had reported a missing dog. That's when she saw Bryan's ad.

"I called and left a voicemail, I think I have your dog and I explained how we got him," Rollins said.

"I just kind of started crying, I knew as soon as I listened to the voicemail that it was him," Bryan said.

Rollins and Bryan met up and Dougie was returned to his rightful owner. Rollins said returning him was hard, but they know there's no place like home.

"If it hadn't been for Brittany purchasing him, I would have never got him back," Bryan said.

Bryan said she is trying to file a police report against the woman who sold her the dog. First Coast News also reached out to the number listed on the ad, but no one answered.

