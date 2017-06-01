Wonder Woman as a role model

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Traffic update for Wednesday, May 31, 2017
-
Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves
-
Dealership shooting: Suspect was facing string of charges
-
VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police?
-
Tampa Bay area mom who had five-hour bus commute gets a car
-
Police: Infant Dies After Being 'Tortured' By Daycare Worker
-
Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' arrest released
-
Dog flu reported for first time in Florida
-
St. Petersburg police: Man killed in stabbing at closed gas station
More Stories
-
Walgreens sued for generic-drug overchargesJun. 1, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
The Darker Side of Beauty: Skin bleaching on riseJun. 1, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
President Trump says U.S. pulling out of Paris…Jun. 1, 2017, 2:45 p.m.