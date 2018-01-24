Would safe injection sites for opioid users help save lives?

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Imagine opioid users having a safe place to shoot up.

Philadelphia is considering being the first city in the U.S. to have safe injection sites. The city has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city. More than 1,200 people died from overdoses last year.

Manatee and Sarasota are at the epicenter of the heroin epidemic in Florida. Would these safe zones work here too?

Consider it a safe stop for heroin users. They have clean needles, medical staff supervisors give an antidote if someone overdoses and offer drug rehab treatment too.

Canada has had these safe injection sites since 2003 and more than 3.6 million clients have injected illegal drugs. Also, nurses have stepped in 6,440 overdose interventions without any deaths.

Valerie Wojciechowicz thinks it’s the right approach. She’s a peer navigator for AIDS and hepatitis C patients, and a patient herself, at CAN Community Health-Sarasota.

“I don’t feel providing information and clean needles is going to encourage anyone to use they’re going to use anyway,” she said.

“There are a lot of addicts out there looking for help waiting for help and if that help is available they might end up in treatment.”

A former addict, however, thinks it's a bad idea.

“These drugs are ruining our lives. No matter who you put there -- nurses, doctors, a safe place -- it condones behavior … it’s not OK,” said Amber Gordon. She was an addict for 20 years.

“It started with marijuana and ended with heroin. It was all day every day. I spent $100-$200 a day.”

Gordon said she shot up 6-8 times a day a gram and a half of heroin.

If she were in Philadelphia and were still using heroin, would she opt to go to one of these safe zones?

“No! I’d feel like it were a setup. I was going to get busted for using illegal drugs. I’d go to the dope dealer’s house still and use,” Gordon replied.

Does she think this an option for Sarasota/Manatee to help deal with the opioid problem?

“Absolutely not! I think it’s the wrong approach to take we want to get drugs off the streets and get these people healed.”

Gordon got the treatment she needed at Prodigal Daughters and is now the resident director.

“I have the same passion and desire to take the same energy I had to use drugs and use it to help other women and children,” she said.

Setting up a safe injection site presents some legal challenges. Pennsylvania’s attorney general reportedly said it would require changes to state and federal law so they can operate legally.

