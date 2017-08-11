WUSF leaving TV airwaves Oct. 15

WUSF, which sold its broadcasting license earlier this year, announced it will be going off the air on Oct. 15.

The college sold the license for $18,754,503 as part of the Federal Communication Commission’s Broadcast Incentive Auction. The station and its four other digital channels had to go off the air after receiving the money.

The college's radio stations WUSF and WSMR will remain on the air.

Some of the station's programming will be carried on WEDU, the area's other Public Broadcasting Service station. USF says WEDU will also offer the Create and PBS Kids channels.

