'You are my hero': Touching note left for Hillsborough Co. deputies at IHOP

A note was left for Hillsborough County deputies at an IHOP. (Photo: HCSO)

"This is not dirty."

The words were written at the top of a napkin left at the Bloomingdale IHOP. It was an effort to prevent the napkin from being discarded before reaching its destination.

The message, left for Hillsborough County deputies, thanked them for the sacrifices they make every day.

"Thank you so much for doing what you do every day," the message read. " You risk you all for the sake of other people."

HCSO tweeted a photo of the napkin calling it a "heartfelt note" left for its deputies.

"You are real life saviors and I thank you for that," it read.

The message ended with the words "you are my hero," signed by Kyleigh Guerrero.

A heartfelt note left for some of our deputies while eating at the Bloomingdale @IHOP. pic.twitter.com/YRnIVBhYeF — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 13, 2017

