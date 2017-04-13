You can learn just about anything on YouTube

WTSP
Garin Flowers, WTSP 6:40 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- A young boy uses what he learned on YouTube to feed him and his sister.

He decided to get into his dad's van, pull up to a McDonald's drive thru and use money from his piggy bank to order some food.

The officer told reporters the little boy stopped for every light and used his turn signal -- all things the boy learned from web videos.

That got us thinking YouTube has become a university and anyone can learn anything.

We found out how to do a back flip (in just five minutes), how to kiss, how to say things in Spanish, how to juggle, how to weld, how to code, how to float and how to sing.

What have you learned from YouTube?

Boy, 8, craves burger, drives dad's van a mile to McDonald's

