You have an opportunity to fish without a license this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - Saturday, September 2nd will be a license-free saltwater fishing day throughout the state of Florida for residents and visitors.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers eight days each year where they allow would-be fishermen (& women) the opportunity to fish without a license.
All other rules remain in place including bag and size limits, restricted zones, and seasons.
This year's gulf recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons will be open this weekend as well.
Governor Scott said, “Saturday’s license-free saltwater fishing day is a great opportunity for Florida’s residents and visitors to experience the beautiful outdoors with their loved ones. As we welcome visitors from all across the globe to our state this Labor Day weekend, I encourage families to see for themselves why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.”
