Psychologist: We may never learn Vegas shooter's motive

TAMPA — There is a lot of information confirmed about Stephen Paddock, but still, investigators have not released a motive.

You probably feel it. There is a need to know why this happened.

10Nightside reporter Mark Rivera sat down with a psychologist to show you how that need can be overpowering, and what you can do about it.

RIVERA: Why is there such a need for not just investigators, but for people like you and me to understand why this person did this?

CLARA REYNOLDS, TAMPA BAY CRISIS CENTER CEO: I think I've heard quotes, over and over again, he's just a guy. I think we're trying to figure out what it is, what is it about this person that made him commit such an atrocity. I think we're all kind of sitting on the edge of our seat, trying to figure out what stereotypical box, that we're all accustomed to doing, where does he fit in? And I think what we're all struggling with is this cognitive dissonance of, "he doesn't fit anywhere." So that makes us edgy and it makes us more anxious than we were before.

Putting the killer into a profile can bring a sort of comfort, a feeling that preventing the next mass shooting or murder is just doing a better job recognizing people like him.

But, if it's impossible to know what you're looking for right now, how can you see something and say something?

RIVERA: Because you can't put him in a box, you start suspecting everybody. But instead of that, I like that changing, shifting the conversation to think about, "I can't control other people. These are the things I can do."

REYNOLDS: Exactly. And taking ownership of what you can control is truly the only thing you we’re going to be able to do. So, rather than trying to figure out, “Oh, are you a bad guy, are you a bad guy?” Trying to be proactive about how my gonna keep myself safe, because at the end of the day that's really what we are all talking about.

And the best way we can do that is making sure we have a plan.

