Young chimp found dead after apparent attack from other chimps at Tampa's Lowry Zoo

(Source: Tampa Lowry Zoo)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A young chimpanzee was found dead Thursday morning after an apparent attack by other chimpanzees, Tampa’s Lowry Zoo announced.

Keeva came to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo from another zoo as an orphan in 2015 after her mother rejected her at birth, the zoo said.

“Our team is absolutely heartbroken,” said Dr. Larry Killmar Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Zoological Officer at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo. “Chimpanzees have an incredibly complex and dynamic social hierarchy. Keeva was spending the night with two adult chimpanzees, Twiggy and Nick, who have been showing normal interactions with her up to this point. We closely and carefully monitor their behavior, and it is perplexing that this happened.”

Killmar said Keeva had a very amenable relationship with the two adults Twiggy and Nick who never showed any type of aggression towards her until Thursday.

The zoo also said they are evaluating the chimpanzee troop social dynamics and will bring in an outside review team of primate experts to help assess the situation.

