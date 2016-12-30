Your #HatchWatch2016 questions answered

One of the eaglets in the nest of Harriett and M15 broke through its shell on Dec. 30.

LARGO, Fla. (WTSP) -- The folks at McGough Nature Park are experts on birds of prey, including bald eagles. They're eagerly following Hatch Watch, along with thousands of other people.

Patrick Bradley with the park took your questions in a Facebook live video Friday with 10News reporter Grady Trimble.

Stephanie asked, do the eagles (mom and dad) stay together after the eggs hatch?

Bradley says, yes.

“When they are nesting, their territory shrinks to just around the nest basically,” he explained. “Once the young have left the nest, they increase back out so you won't see them as much together, but they'll still be together.”

Jojo wants to know, what happens if one of the eggs doesn't hatch?

“They’ll literally roll the egg out of the nest and discard it,” Bradley said.

Savannah asked, what are the chances the eaglets will survive?

Unfortunately, Patrick says the survival rate can be as low as 10 percent.

“It's the difficulty of survival,” he said. “The difficulty of learning to hunt, the difficulty in understanding predation and who's a friend, who is not a friend.”

In fact, one of the bald eagles' biggest predators is in a habitat at McGough Nature Park. It’s the great horned owl.

One other question we got a lot on Facebook is how quickly the eaglets will grow. They’ll start out only slightly larger than their egg, but they'll be fully grown in just 12 weeks. Not long after that they'll start to fly and leave the nest.