Locally-transmitted Zika case confirmed in Manatee County

A locally-transmitted case of Zika has been confirmed in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials say there's no evidence of ongoing , active transmission of Zika.

In this case, a couple traveled to Cuba when one of them became sick with symptoms consistent with Zika once they got back. Through an investigation, health officials determined that a misquote bit them both at their home, transmitting Zika from one to the other.

Mosquito control has been called in to spray. If the department identifies an area of concern, they'll notify the public immediately.

