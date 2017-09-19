London subway bombing: British police arrest 2 more

Police officers stand inside a cordon on Sept. 20, 2017, in Newport, Wales. A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been detained under the Terrorism Act after a search at an address in Newport. (Photo: Matt Cardy, Getty Images)

LONDON - British counter-terror police have arrested two more people in relation to the London subway attack, bringing the number to five.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act in Newport, Wales. A 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newport on Tuesday.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

More: Reports: London subway suspects stayed with same British foster parents

More: Britain eases terror threat level after second arrest

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, says authorities anticipate searches will take some days to complete “and may cause further disruption.”

The homemade explosive device, placed inside a bucket that was enclosed by a shopping bag, injured 30 people when it partially detonated inside a subway car last week.

This story originally appeared on USA TODAY’s website.

© 2017 Associated Press