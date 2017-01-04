Long Island Rail Road train derails in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders are headed to the scene of a Long Island Rail Road train derailment.
It happened Wednesday morning on track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn. The Office of Emergency Management says at least 18 people suffered minor injuries.
Images posted to social media shows a broken window and a damaged door. Others images show passengers crowded on the platform.
.@MTA LIRR train derailment: emergency personnel/traffic & transit delays/road closures near Atlantic Ave & Flatbush Ave, BK— NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2017
