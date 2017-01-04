WTSP
Long Island Rail Road train derails in Brooklyn

CBS New York , WTSP 9:05 AM. EST January 04, 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders are headed to the scene of a Long Island Rail Road train derailment.

It happened Wednesday morning on track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn. The Office of Emergency Management says at least 18 people suffered minor injuries.

Images posted to social media shows a broken window and a damaged door. Others images show passengers crowded on the platform.

 

