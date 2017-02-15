Long night of partying ends with stabbing in Bradenton

One person is dead after a several vehicles collided and one went into a house Thursday at 9355 113th St. N.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A night of partying for a Bradenton man ended with him getting stabbed the next morning, the sheriff's office reported Wednesday.

Andrew Velasquez told deputies that he was partying with the alleged suspect throughout the night at the Sabal Cove Apartments at 3214 54th Drive East before getting into an argument the next day.

MCSO said that the argument turned physical and the suspect allegedly slashed the Velasquez in the upper body. Velasquez was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A suspect has not been identified in this incident. No arrests have been made.

