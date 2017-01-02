Longtime leader of Florida Aquarium dies at 68

Thom Stork led the Florida Aquarium for 14 years. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

Thom Stork, who led Tampa's Florida Aquarium from shaky ground to ongoing success, died Monday from cancer. He was 68.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times said Stork took the reins of the Channelside attraction in 2001 and led it until 2015, when he stepped down for health reasons.

"The Florida Aquarium board, staff and volunteers will miss Thom tremendously," aquarium chairman Mark Watson said in a statement. "A true leader, he led his team with great success and prepared them for the future."

