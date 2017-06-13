Lost goat looking for his family in Hudson

A goat was found on Saturday, June 10, 2016 around 4:00 p.m. in the area of Hicks Rd. and Kitten Trl. in Hudson.

HUDSON, Fla. -- Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of a goat found on Saturday, June 10, 2016 around 4:00 p.m. in the area of Hicks Rd. and Kitten Trl. in Hudson.

Deputies say he is well mannered, likes long walks in lush green grass and being scratched on his head behind his horns. He's friendly with the other animals on the farm and appears to be looking for a mate.

Please call 800-706-2488 if he belongs to you.

